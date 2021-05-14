DIETZ, Allen

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DIETZ, Reverend Allen George <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">84, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Carmel, Indiana. He was born on April 14, 1937, in <br/><br/>Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.<br/><br/>Allen attended Thiel College in Pennsylvania from 1955 to 1959 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in English. He attended seminary at Hamma Divinity School, which is part of Wittenberg University, but is now known as Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Ohio, from 1959 to 1962, earning his Masters of Divinity Degree with a major in Theology. Allen served as <br/><br/>pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Castle, IN, King of Glory Lutheran Church in Carmel, IN, First Lutheran Church in Tiffin, OH, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield, OH. Allen married Ruth Nestel on June 20, 1959, and had five children. He was an avid woodworker and loved flying planes. Allen was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Springfield, OH. <br/><br/>He is survived by his children, Andrew K. (Jill) Dietz, Aaron K. (Kristi) Dietz, Ruth K. (John) Dietz Nash, and Killian McGan (formally known as Paula C. Dietz).<br/><br/>Allen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Marie Dietz and son, Allen G. Dietz, II.<br/><br/>Funeral services are pending. The Dietz Family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home with Allen's care.<br/><br/>Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45504.<br/><br/>Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.</font><br/>