DIEHL, Rosie

Iris Jean Hatcher Diehl, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Rosie was born March 1, 1954, to her parents Jeannie May Hatcher and Charles Harold Hatcher in Springfield, Ohio, departed on April 12, 2021, to be with our Lord in heaven.



Many knew her as Rose, Rosebud, Aunt Rose, Mamaw, Grandma but her favorite title was Mommy. She fell in love with Danny Diehl at a very young age and they had two boys Jamie and Joe. Anyone that knew her knew that Rosie believed being their mom was her greatest accomplishment in life. Rosie often referred to herself as Mommy when she would tell her boys "Mommy loves you". Rosie's love has left a mark in this world, a love that transcends death, her ability to teach her children the value of love was profound.



Rosie is preceded in death by her husband Danny Joe Diehl, her parents, her brother Jimmy, and her grandson Jacoby.



Surviving are her beloved children; Jamie Diehl, and his wife Tracey both residing in Canal Winchester, Ohio, Joe Diehl, and his partner Megan Beedy both residing in Springfield, Ohio, and her precious grandsons; Jamie JD Diehl, Joseph R. Diehl and Stevie Laws.



Well known for being the cook in her family at many large family gatherings, Rosie is also survived by her siblings, (all who were remarkably close to her) Debra "Susie" Adkins, Charles "Pete" Hatcher, Richard "Rick" Hatcher, Connie and Randy Campbell, Charlene Collier and Bill Diehl. At every



family gathering she would name off each person and what they liked while trying to make sure that there was something



special prepared for everyone. Her nieces and nephews, Ivy Hatcher, Cody Fout, Nicole Campbell, Clayton Campbell, Pete Hatcher, Chris Hatcher, Jason Diehl, John Diehl, Angel Diehl, Lora Adams, Jacqueline Grove-Alexander and Ian Grove all had a special relationship with their Aunt Rose. Coming from a large family Rosie had many cousins, aunts, uncles, greats and grands to celebrate with but if you asked her great-nephew Kamdyn Anderson he would tell you her turkey hot shots are the best! Everybody loved Rosie and many were close to her, especially her cousin Jeannie Harris.



In her adventures Rosie would travel to play Bingo, visit various Casinos and spend time traveling all over the country with her family. Rosie had been as far west as Alaska (several times) and as far south as the Bahamas making memories with her family. Rosie loved her animals and always had a few cats or dogs or both. In more recent years you would have found Rosie with purple hair sipping on a coke hanging out on her front porch on West Columbia Street. Her life's memories are filled with beauty, she is our hero, everybody loves Rosie!



An extended story of Rosie's life can be found at www.ohiocremation.org.



National Kidney Foundation in honor of Dr. Sanju Varghese and Advance Nephrology.

