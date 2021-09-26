DICKERSON,



Catherine Ann



70 of Middletown passed away on September 19th at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on February 25, 1951, in Middletown to Robert Eugene and Audrey (South) Dickerson.



Catherine worked as a computer operator for over 30 years for the City of Middletown. She is survived by her sisters, Vickie Lambert and Demarius Sue Rupp; 2 nephews, Robert D. Dickerson and Jonathan A. Rupp; 2 nieces, Sara Elizabeth Pensgard and Leslie Ann Schwing and 2 great-nephews, Tadd Cramer Jr. and Andrew JS Rupp. She was preceded in death by her parents and her 2



sisters, Connie J. Dickerson and Barbara J. Dickerson. Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be directed to: American Kidney Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



