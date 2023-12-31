Dickensheets, Mary F.



Dickensheets, Mary F., born in Dayton, Ohio, April 14, 1942. Went to Heaven on Dec. 26, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom. Survived by her sons Tim and Todd, daughters Laura (Paul) Guess, Louann (Mike) Lee, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also survived by her brother, Paul Tegenkamp and her sister, Janet Sheen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 am. to 11:00 am. Interment will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.



