DICKEN, Karl Lee
Karl Lee Dicken, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2021, after a short illness, following a very long, healthy life of independent living.
He was born on July 17, 1925, in Prairie Depot, Wood County, Ohio, son of Karl C. Dicken and Elwina L. Dicken. He was a veteran of WW2 serving in the Army Air Corps as a Bombardier 2nd Lieut. Lee was a graduate of the College of
Commerce of The Ohio State University and an active member of his community. He was on the City Council of New Carlisle from 1965 through 1970, a member of Toastmasters, Sertoma and the Jaycees. He was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle.
Lee spent his entire career as a self employed entrepreneur starting his own food brokerage firm in the Miami Valley and was a member of the Dayton Food Brokers Association, and the Dayton Food Trade Association.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Madge Snider of Carmel, IN, and his brother Don Dicken of New Carlisle. He is survived by his children Sherryl Wertheim, Craig Lee Dicken, (Debra Kaiser), three grandchildren Justin Dicken, Kate Dicken, and Brian Wertheim (Sarra), one great-granddaughter Hailey Demers, as well as three nephews, numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held July 17, 10:00 am (Lee's 96th birthday) at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio, www.NewcomerDayton.com. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial
remembrances may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the New Carlisle First United Methodist Church.
