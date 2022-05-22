DICE, Jerry C.



Age 75, of Centerville, OH, passed away on May 17, 2022. Family will greet friends 4-7PM on Thursday, May 26 at



Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10AM at David's Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

