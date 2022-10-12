journal-news logo
X

DiBLASI, Stephen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DIBLASI, Stephen C.

Age 73, passed away September 23, 2022, in Huber Heights. He was born October 12, 1948, in Dayton, to the late Charles and Dorothy DiBlasi.

Stephen is survived by his daughter Angela Meadows; son Anthony DiBlasi.

Graveside Service will be held October 20, 2022, at 2pm at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., OH, 45428. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
HAMM, Maria
2
COLLINS, Kevin
3
KRABACH, Jonathan
4
LACKIE, Ronald
5
RILEY, Virginia
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top