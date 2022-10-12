DIBLASI, Stephen C.



Age 73, passed away September 23, 2022, in Huber Heights. He was born October 12, 1948, in Dayton, to the late Charles and Dorothy DiBlasi.



Stephen is survived by his daughter Angela Meadows; son Anthony DiBlasi.



Graveside Service will be held October 20, 2022, at 2pm at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., OH, 45428. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



bakerhazelsnider.com