DIBLASI, Ernest

Age 66,, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, September 16th, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 11th, 1955, to the late Dorothy J. (Eby) and Charles J. DiBlasi. He retired from General Motors ~ Truck and Bus in 2006 after 31 years of service. He was a dedicated member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and a leader within the church choir.Ernie's deep and melodic baritone vocals filled the churchevery Sunday, lifting the spirits of all who were in attendance. His life was marked by unconditional selfless service to his family, friends, church and community. A talented electrician and jack of all trades, he was always willing to love and care for others through the work of his hands. He took pride in loving people well and making their lives a bit easier in any way he could. Friends and community members remark that he was "one of the nicest guys you could ever meet" and that he would "give anyone the shirt off his back". Ernie never failed to make those around him laugh. With quirky jokes and an unmatched sense of humor, he lit up every room he wasin. Ernie also found a friend in every dog he met, the most kindred of spirits being his late Golden Retriever Charlie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Korey DiBlasi; and a sister, Cindy Hicks. Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia A. DiBlasi; his sons, Matthew (Lindsey) DiBlasi, Jason (Branaca) Fields, and Jeffrey (Kate) Fields; his grandchildren, Velencia, Stone, Boston, Braxton, Beckem, Mercy, Luke and Noah; and his brother, Steven DiBlasi. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.(2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, September 25th, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church, 522 N. 12th, St., Miamisburg, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Burial will be at SpringboroCemetery., Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at