Diaz, Osman Ramon



Osman Ramon Diaz, age 17 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on April 21, 2023. Osman was born on November 20, 2005 in Springfield, Ohio to Elizabeth Ann (Ackerman) Penwell and Jose Osman Diaz Argueta. Along with his mother and father, he is survived by his step-father, Adam Penwell, step-mother, Esmeralda Diaz, siblings; Alivia Penwell, Ian Penwell, Lillian Diaz, Violet Diaz, Mateo Diaz, and Liam Diaz, maternal grandmother, JoAnn Ackerman, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Ackerman, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Osman was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marcelino Diaz and Jacienta Argueta, aunt, Lisa Abston, great-aunt, Jeanne Penix.



Osman attended the Global Impact STEM Academy. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, and gaming. He also had a love for food, especially tacos. Osman thoroughly enjoyed going to school, he was very intelligent and excelled at any class he took. Osman had an incredible sense of humor and was the class clown. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disneyworld and Italy with his school. Osman was a huge Marvel fan, loving Ironman and Thor. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Maiden Lane Church of God. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., also at the Maiden Lane Church of God, officiated by Pastor Matt Roe and Pastor Orlando Martinez. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the family during the services to assist during this difficult, unexpected tragedy. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



