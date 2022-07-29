DIASPRO, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Diaspro, 88 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 26 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek with her family at her side. Mary Lou was born November 18, 1933, in Cincinnati to the late Charles and Josephine (Contadino) Furio, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Leonard J. Diaspro in 2014. Also preceding her in death were sister-in-law Fontina "Faye" Copeland, her brothers-in-law, Pete (Eileen) Diaspro, Joseph (June) Diaspro, Michael (LaVonne) Diaspro, James "Jim" McDonald and other relatives. Mary Lou leaves to cherish her memory, three children Lenny (Kelly) Diaspro, Maria (Jim) Rzecznik, Mark (Amy Cowley) Diaspro, three grandchildren, Walter, Mark, and Cara. Also surviving are her sister Josephine (Furio) McDonald, numerous relatives and friends. She was an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church and former director of St. Luke Leisure Club, was also a member of John Perelli Lodge #1633 Sons of Italy, and Kettering Senior Show Choir. She worked in the Beavercreek High School cafeteria and was a longtime employee of Benham's Catering. She loved and enjoyed the opera, and was very proud of her Italian Heritage. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Her family will receive friends, Sunday, July 31 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road. Starting at 5:00, the family would like to share memories and allow others to share. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Monday, August 1 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, with Fr. Jason Bedel celebrant. Mary Lou will be buried in Calvary Cemetery next to her beloved husband Leonard. To share a special memory or leave a message for her family, please visit:



