DIAMOND, Dennis



Age 92, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born November 5, 1928, to his parents Dewey Lee and Iona Spillman Diamond of Louisa, Kentucky. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Meek Diamond, in 2013. He is survived by his



loving daughter Carol Diamond Dempsey and his son-in-law



William Dempsey of Morris Plains, New Jersey. He worked at Frigidaire, division of General Motors, for over 39 years.



Dennis was an accomplished golfer and bowler, in 1967



bowling an officially certified perfect game in league



competition. Devoted to his family and friends, Dennis took from the hardship and experiences of his early life a strength of character that is rare and admirable. His memory will be an inspiration to many. Private burial will be held in Louisa,



Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: The



Community Relief Fund of Middle Tennessee (Check Memo Line) The Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund, PO Box 440225, Nashville, TN 37244. Online memories may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

