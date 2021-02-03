DIAMANTE, Mary A. "Toni"
Age 76, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Mrs. Diamante was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Smith & Mary Welch; her husband, Michael Diamante; and her brothers, Ronald Smith, Michael Smith, Vern Smith, and Clyde "Butch" Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Nina
Morgan, and Rebecca Diamante; her son, Robert & Dana Diamante; three grandchildren, Kristen Brooke Cervantes,
David Michael Diamante, Joseph Patrick Diamante; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Smith; and
numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian
Burial Saturday, February 6, at 10:00 am at St. Henry Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Valley View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 pm for a socially distanced walk-through visitation at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. Condolences may be left for the family at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH
45440
https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/