DIAL, MILLER

DIAL, Jr., Miller David



Age 77, of Dayton, previously of Lufkin and Dallas, TX, and Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. David retired after a successful career within the career placement and counseling industry and provided marketing services to emerging businesses within the retail and service segments. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 27th Infantry Regiment - Wolfhounds. David is survived by his wife, Linda M. Brotkin; brother, Dr. Jack Grady Dial (Catherine L.) of Dallas, TX; sisters-in-law, Rona B. Goodman (Edward L.) and Reesa B. Schachter; and other relatives and many friends. Graveside services were held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Beth



Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Melissa Crespy and Cantor



Andrea Raizen officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main Street Chapel.

