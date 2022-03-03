Hamburger icon
DEWELL, James T.

JAMES T. DEWELL, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Jim's life will begin at 2 pm. Jim's complete obituary may be viewed by visiting


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

