DeVORE, Emma

DeVORE (Groff),



Emma Jane



Passed peacefully on to the next phase of life on May 2, 2022, at the age of 95.



According to her, she was spoiled. Really though, she was happy and content to live a life that was full of love and service to others. She was happily married to Forrest DeVore for 67 years before his passing in 2016. Together they lived a



simple hardworking life on a small farm in Hamilton, OH,



living humble lives with faith in Jesus, raising 3 boys and one daughter. She was spoiled by having a husband who believed in her and supported her in all her endeavors. She co-founded and was executive director of Big Brothers and Sisters in



Butler County, OH, wrote articles for magazines, and one book, started painting at age 70 and became quite good. She had a heart for people and especially children right up to the end. She was a big supporter of The Father's House, a unique home for foster families in Hamilton, OH.



They lived two years in Australia, got to visit England, and managed to see much of the United States. Wherever they went they demonstrated by example how to live a life of love for one another while loving others. They were a true example of loving others the way God loved them. She brought joy and vision for life to all she met.



She was born the youngest of the 3 children to Floyd C. and Mary E. (Shirley) Groff, Continental, OH. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara (Groff) Taylor and Floyd C. Groff, her husband, Forrest W. DeVore, and their son Stephen Charles DeVore. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Philip W. DeVore (Lucy DeVore), John D. DeVore (Nancy Phelps), and Mary L. (DeVore) Rader (Scott Rader). She had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



A memorial service will be held at the Park Ave. United Methodist Church, Hamilton, OH, on June 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM



Those wishing to make a memorial donation may give to New Oaks Community, The Father's House in Hamilton, Ohio.



https://newoakscommunity.org.



