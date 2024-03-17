DeVolld, Imogene



Imogene DeVolld, 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. She was born on August 10, 1929 in Belle Point, Kentucky to Hugh and Violet Wilcox. Imogene married Chester O. DeVolld on February 10, 1955. Imogene is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Melinda McCann, Sherry Wilcox, Yvette Zelik (Stephen), and Mark DeVolld; and grandchildren, Nathan and Rachel. There will be no services per her wishes. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com