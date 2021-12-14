DETRICK, Delphiane



"Del"



84, of New Carlisle, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born November 17, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Johnny and Herma Grim. Del retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as a Data Communications Analyst after 35 years. Her favorite past time was



genealogy, tracing her family back multiple generations. Del was very kind, she was always sweet and kind to everyone. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Donald E. Detrick; niece Theresa "Terri" (Keith) Nawman; nephew Michael (Ginger) Nangle; grandnieces Sara Nangle, Michele (Matt) Logsdon, Brittany (Matt) Porteus and Emily (Adam) Galat; numerous great-grand nieces and



nephews. Del is preceded in death by her parents and sister Loeda Nangle. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 12-2pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, with the service to honor Del



beginning at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



