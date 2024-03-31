Detamore, Lawrence J. "Larry"



Lawrence J. (Larry) Detamore, 77, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, at his home, in Beavercreek. He was the cherished brother of L. James Detamore & wife, Irene Detamore; sister-in-law, Pamela Detamore; brother, Dennis Detamore & wife, Nancy Detamore; and sister, Christine Detamore Stacy. He was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd J. Detamore and Ruthann J. Detamore; sister-in-law, Joann Detamore; brother, Richard Detamore; nephew, Thomas Detamore; and brother-in-law, Mark Stacy. Public visitation will be held at Emmanuel Catholic Church, (149 Franklin Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402), on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 10:00am - 11:00am, with Mass directly following. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, St. Jude's Hospital, or the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



