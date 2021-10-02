DESSINGER, Betty Lucille



Betty Lucille Dessinger, 94, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oakwood Village. She was born July 31st, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of



Delmar and Edna Davis (Perry). Betty was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.



Betty volunteered alongside her husband for 10 years at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. She loved music and attending jazz concerts with John in Columbus for many years. Betty most enjoyed spending time with family and friends on vacations and cooking for family gatherings. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother frequently providing care to her family members. She is survived by her beloved husband John Dessinger whom she married on January 31st, 1951; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Robert Falkner; a granddaughter, Stephanie Falkner; a sister, Eva Proctor; and several nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Steven Dessinger. A celebration of her life will be on Tuesday,



October 5th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4th from 5-7 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff



Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Oakwood



Village especially in TCU for their loving care.



