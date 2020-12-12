DESCHAINE, Christopher S.



Christopher S. Deschaine, age 72, of Hillsboro, formerly of Aurora, Colorado, son of William and Kathryn Deschaine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the home of his sister after a valiant fight against cancer. He was born September 2, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. Chris proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. Chris is survived by two sisters, Pat Deschaine (Bob Speer) and Kit Lowe. He is also survived by nephew, Bruce (Darci) Miles; great nieces, Addyson and Kobie Miles; niece, Frankie (Jake) Fouch; great-nephews, Brennen and Brogen Priest and Myles Fouch; nephew, Chad Lowe and great-nieces, Hayleigh, and Ryleigh Lowe. Chris also leaves behind a family of exceptional Deschaine cousins and a network of treasured friends that crisscross the country. Chris was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Jo Deschaine; uncle, Walter Kramer; and brother-in-law, Franklin A Lowe, Jr. Burial and celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

