DESCH, James Joseph



James Joseph Desch, age 77 of Germantown passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Barnesville, GA, on October 18, 2020. He was born to the late Bernard and



Lillian (Losekamp) Desch in Dayton, OH. James graduated from Chaminade High School in 1961 and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. James spent the majority of his life as a law enforcement officer and is a retired Chief of Police for the city of Germantown, OH, serving in Germantown a total of 23 years. Jim devoted his life to serving Christ and to service to his community and to family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jim was a man who loved sharing his faith and love for Jesus with others, giving and serving freely. His kindness to others will forever be remembered. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, David Desch. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leota Desch, brother, Paul Michael, children, Steve (Jody) Desch, Stan (Mona) Desch, Sharon (Mark)Hurd, Kevin (Lori) Desch, and Douglas Desch, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 3:00, at Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 3:00, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing to be followed. Memorial Service may also be viewed live on the church website:



www.germantownchurch.com and follow links to see live service on Facebook or YouTube.

