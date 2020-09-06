DESCH, Charlene Mary Charlene Mary Desch, of Centerville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born December 17th, 1943, in Montgomery County to Karl O. and Eleanoram "Laura" M (Buetel) Desch. Preceded in death by both of her parents. Charlene is survived by many cousins in the Mercer County Ohio area. She attended St. Joe, graduated in 1953, and later retired from DESC in 1994. Charlene was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Charlese was an avid reader and truly knowledgeable about many topics. She enjoyed the arts, a patron and supporter of Marian Library/ International Marian Research Institute. Charlene was on the Calvary Cemetery Board of Trustees representing St. Mary's Catholic Church from 1990-2017. Private rites were held at the gravesite. Interment at Calvary Cemetery July 23rd. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, Dayton OH. Donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Catholic Social Services or St. Vincent de Paul. Online memories or condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

