DERRINGER,



Gene Raymond



Passed away, at the age of 90, on February 7th, 2023, surrounded by his family members. Gene met the love of his life, Madge (Boerger) at the age of 19, at a square dance in the Dayton, Ohio area. Gene and Madge were married November 26th , 1953. This year would have been there 70th wedding anniversary. Gene and Madge were blessed with 2 children, Tom (Tammy) Derringer and Debbie (Dan) Brinkman. 4 grandchildren who they adored, Gregg (Mel) Derringer, Stefanie (Dustin) Rolf, Jacob Brinkman and Connor Brinkman. He also had one beautiful great-grandchild, Ellie Rolf. Gene was incredible proud of his family and his family was always his priority and it showed in everything he did. Gene retired at the age of 62 from Pitney Bowes. Gene and Madge were able to enjoy many years of retirement, in which they traveled to many wonderful places, as well as hosted countless family vacations to Disney World, Cozumel, Playa Del Carmen and St. Thomas. Gene's true love for vacation, however, was spending time at his cottage on South Bass Island with family and friends boating, fishing and drinking wine at Heineman's winery. So many countless memorable moments at "The Bay" as he would call it. His family often heard from many others: they never saw anyone who loved life so fully as Gene did. Other ways he loved to spend to his time was attending EVERY grandchild's sporting event (or whatever event the grandkids were in), big family dinners and gathering, dancing, playing cards and in his younger years playing in the band. Gene was preceded in death by his mother and father, Raymond and Irene Derringer (Dayton, OH), his brother Dale Derringer (Dayton, OH), and son David Michael who died at childbirth. Family and friends please join us in celebrating Genes life with a Mass of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, (1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH 45409) on Saturday at 1 PM, officiated by Father Hank Albietz. A celebration of life for Gene will follow at the Brinkman's. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gene Derringer's honor at one of the following: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) in Honor of Gene Derringer https://www.lls.org/ And click on donate… (To honor Gene, please include this email address: brinkmand05@gmail.com so that the family can be notified.) Hospice of Dayton in Honor of Gene Derringer https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ (To honor Gene, please include his name and address so the family can be notified) We sincerely thank you for your love and support at this time and always. And we extend a very special thank you to Edna Mains his dear friend and Hospice of Dayton, whose gentle caring and commitment enabled Gene to experience peace and comfort in his final days.

