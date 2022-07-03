DEPEW, Linda L.



Linda L. Depew, age 81, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. "And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is Love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him." 1 John 4:16-17. She was born on April 14, 1941, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late William and Betty Treadway. Linda graduated from Ross High School in 1959 and married Merle Depew her devoted husband of 62 years on December 26, 1959. She retired from the Unemployment office. Linda was a YouTube watcher at the Eaton Road Church of God and a radio listener at the Auburn Baptist Church the last few years due to illness. She was a member of the Fort Hamilton Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed bowling, swimming at the Y, sewing, including the wedding dress her daughters wore, crochet, knitting, embroidery and quilting. Linda is survived by her husband, Merle Depew; her daughters, April (David) Metzler and Annette (Larry) Wolf; grandchildren, Joseph (Maggie) Metzler, Gabrielle Metzler, Jericho Wolf and Benjamin Wolf. She was also preceded in death by her infant sister, Patricia Treadway. Visitation will be held on July 6, 2022, from 10:30am to 12pm at the Eaton Road Church of God. Funeral ceremony will follow at 12pm with Pastor Christie Cooling officiating. Interment will be held at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

