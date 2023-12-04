Dennison, Carol

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Dennison, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Dennison, 75 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Woodland Country Manor. Carol, the eldest of five children was born to the late Robert Feid and Margaret (Payne) Hughes, December 8, 1947 in Hamilton, Ohio. Carol graduated from Lakota High School in 1965, received a BA in Education from Chadron State College of Nebraska in 1972 and her M.Ed. from Miami University of Oxford in 1977. Carol was a retired Home Economics educator having worked in the Middletown School District for 30 years. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, David S. Dennison; two children, Christopher Hughes Dennison (Jennifer) and Marie Catherine (Chris) Fiega; two grandchildren: Channing Dennison and Isabell Fiega; sister, Barbara (Edmond) Polus; sisters-in-law, Deborah Hughes and Carolyn Hughes and many nieces and nephews. Her siblings Daniel Payne Hughes, Nancy Hughes, and Richard Hughes precede her in death. Visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave. Hamilton, Ohio on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Smart, Robert
5
Sauer, Ruth Farrar
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top