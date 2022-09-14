journal-news logo
DENNIS, John

DENNIS, John V.

59, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on May 7, 1963, to parents, William and Helen Louise (Vitori) Dennis. John is survived by his three daughters, Brittany Dennis, Brooke Dennis and Megan Abner; sisters, Gina (Jim) Hugar and Lisa Long; brothers, Richard (Pam) Dennis, David Dennis and Robert Dennis; grandchildren, Saleen Freeze, JC Freeze, Carter Marcum and Scarlett Marcum; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Dennis; brother, Anthony "Tony" Dennis; and grandson, Mason Marcum. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private inurnment will take place at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum at a future date. Please sign the guestbook at


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

