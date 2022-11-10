DENLINGER, Nancy

DENLINGER (formerly Yoder, nee Mundhenk),



Nancy Lou



87, of Kettering, OH, passed away on November 8, 2022. She was a long-time member of her beloved Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 noon Saturday, November 12 at Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, 800 E. David Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 pm with Pastor John Sgro officiating. Interment will be at David's Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions made be made in Nancy's name to Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

