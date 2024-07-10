Dengler, Henry Nicholas



Henry Nicholas "Nick" Dengler passed away at his home on the farm on July 8, 2024 after suffering a stroke. He bravely battled and beat Stage 4 Melanoma. Nick was born on January 2, 1953 to the late George and Leona (Treiber) Dengler. Nick's early years were shaped by his life on the farm. After his father died when Nick was 14, he spent nights farrowing pigs, days attending school and the evenings working in the fields. He was a graduate of the first class at Edgewood High School in 1971. Nick continued the business his parents started in 1949 and was successful building several businesses, most notable Dengler Tractor. He and his family traveled many places picking up rare Two Cylinder John Deere tractors. Nick knew the art of the sale and gift of gab. He could sell an Eskimo a deep freeze, while dressed in his bib overalls full of 3x5 cards, strapping tape in his hand and a Dengler Tractor ink pen. Nick took flying lessons as a young man and loved his yellow Piper Super Cub. He helped to start the Southwestern Ohio Antique Power Association in the 1980's. He enjoyed tractor shows, especially displaying his prized JD G Hi-Crop. He loved making hay and was in the field just a few weeks ago. Nick is survived by his three children, Dr. Laura (Jonathan) Sorg, Nicholas (Andrea) Dengler and Jacob (Kristine) Dengler and their mother, Mary Jane (Finlay) Dengler. He deeply loved his grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Elizabeth, Addyson, Eleanor, Hazel and George and enjoyed attending their sporting events. He is also survived by his half-sister, Joan Placido and sisters-in-law, Cynthia and Heide Dengler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brothers, George and Paul Dengler. The family would like to say a special thanks to friends, Bill Burwick, Anthony Knight and his farmers, Steve Beiser and Jeremy Fruth. To his medical team at Atrium and Hospice of Middletown, as well as his physicians Dr. Omar Hurlburt III, Dr. Nikki Okoye and Dr. Joseph Solomito  thank you for your kind care. And for those who will inquire: Dad said: the farms aren't for sale. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Prayer Service will be Thursday morning, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Father John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Collinsville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



