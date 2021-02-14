DENES, Arthur Allen



Age 80, of Xenia, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after a courageous battle against metastasized cancer. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara Denes and his daughter, Felicia Marie Denes. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelleann and David Slater; and his beloved grandson, Matthew Slater and his wife,



Whitney (who he referred to as his "bonus granddaughter"). He is also survived by multiple nephews and nieces; several great-nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends. Art lived life in a ferociously independent way that set him apart and made us love and admire him. His courage through life until the very end is what we strive to emulate in our lives. The legacy he leaves behind will be carried with pride and honor by those who were lucky to know and love him. Private graveside service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in



Arthur's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326. Please visit



