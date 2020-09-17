DEMETRIADES, George George Demetriades, 85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 13, 2020. George was born January 13, 1935, in Kilkis, Greece, to Euripidis and Antiklia (Oustambessi) Dimitriadis who precede him in death. He immigrated from Greece in 1955 on the Andria Doria, he graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Secondary Science Education. He taught biology, physiology, anatomy and scientific terms at Northmont's High School for 32 years. He was inducted into the Northmont Roll of Recognition. George was a pioneer in soccer development in the Dayton area and coached the Northmont Boys Varsity Soccer team from 1976 - 1992 garnering State Championships in 1978 and 1988 and was ranked #3 in the nation in 1988. He also was assistant coach for the UD Women's soccer team from 2000-2017. He was also inducted in the Ohio High School Hall of Fame and Northmont Hall of Fame. George leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 60 years, Vanessa, two sons, David (Darla), Alex (Lisa deceased); two grandsons Alex (Madeline), David, two granddaughter's Nikki and Katie. Also surviving are his brother John (Barb), nephew Yonnie (Maria), niece Angie, many friend's, former students and extended family members. There will be a walk-through visitation, Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood. Private services will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of George may be made to Annunciation Church, The Dayton Food Bank or NDEA Scholarship Fund. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

