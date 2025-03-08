Dement, Trey William



With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Trey William Dement on March 4, 2025, in Kettering, Ohio, at the young age of 31. Born on September 8, 1993, in Maysville, Kentucky, Trey was the beloved son of Robert (Rob) Dement and Shelli (Kidd) Dement.



A 2012 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School, Trey found his passion working in landscaping and as a cook at Carvers Steaks and Chops. He took great pride in his Kentucky roots and carried that love with him throughout his life. Trey was an avid fan of Notre Dame football, enjoyed landscaping, and cherished every moment spent with his family. Above all, he was a devoted and loving father to his three sons, Oaklee, Grayson, and Callum.



Trey leaves behind his wife, Tricia, and their three boys, whom he adored more than anything. He is also survived by his brothers, Kacey (MaCayla) and Tanner (Savanah); uncles, Shawn (Meghan) and John Kidd; grandfather, Phil Post; and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Trey was preceded in death by Grandfather William C. Kidd, Grandmother Marguerite (Kuss) Kidd and Grandmother Sandra (Crace) Post.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following link: https://gofund.me/38ddaba9



All contributions will go toward creating a trust fund for Trey's three sons, ensuring their future as they grow.



