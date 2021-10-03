DEMANA, Franklin



"A man never stood so tall as when he stoops to help a child." Those were the words that "Frank" had printed on booster cards for his youth sports organization that he ran when he was in his thirties. Those were the words he lived his life by.



Frank, 83, passed away peacefully at home, Sept. 29, 2021, after battling complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Springfield, OH, to Dominick and Jenny (Guzzi) Demana. The son of Italian immigrants, Frank graduated with a bachelors degree from Dayton University and Masters and Doctorates from Michigan State University. Known for his tireless work ethic, Frank taught Mathematics at THE Ohio State University for more than 30 years, packing in several lifetimes of achievements.



He founded T3 (Teachers Teaching with Technology), and assisted in the design of handheld graphic calculators widely used in mathematics classrooms today. Described as a "true giant in mathematics education" by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM), Frank never forgot to live by his maxim of helping children. He spent countless hours in inner city classrooms developing new ways to teach high school precalculus and calculus. He wrote or co-wrote dozens of textbooks in use in high schools and universities across the world. He was commissioner of one of the world's largest, locally-run youth sports organizations, Northern Columbus Athletic Organization. Frank's tireless efforts allowed 1,600 boys and girls on the north side of Columbus to participate in softball, baseball, and soccer leagues. A humble man, Frank was always shocked when his work was recognized — including Columbus Jaycees Man of the Year in 1973 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from NCTM in 2015.



Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Christine, and three children, Anthony "Tony" (Sue) Demana and Michael "Mike" Demana of Columbus, and Brian (Deirdre) Demana of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, and Vincent. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam (Phyllis) Demana and Vincent (Kay) Demana; and a sister, Mary Demana.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7th from 10am until 12pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Rd, Columbus, Oh 43229. A funeral service will be held following visitation at 12pm. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

