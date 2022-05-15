journal-news logo
DELLICARPINI, Eleanor

Age 89 of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born in New York, NY, the youngest of 10 children. Preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Vincent and daughter, Janet. Eleanor is survived by her son and daughter- in-law, Vince and Peggy; three grandchildren and great- granddaughter. Friends and family may visit from 10-11am on Friday, May 20 at St Leonard's Chapel followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. Please visit

