DEL-RIO, MICHAEL

DEL-RIO, Sr., Michael R.



Michael R. Del-Rio Sr., passed away on January 28, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born May 29,1956, in Bangor, Maine. Michael is survived by his caring son, Michael (Jennifer)



Del-Rio Jr.; his siblings, William (Beverly) Del-Rio Jr., Johnny Del-Rio Sr., Debra Cyphers, Kenneth (Minerva) Del-Rio Sr., and Tara Norman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Olive Del-Rio Sr.; his sister-in-law, Jeannie Del-Rio; and his brother-in-law, Merle Cyphers Sr. Michael was an honorable veteran of the United States Army. Services to be scheduled at a later date.

