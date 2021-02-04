X

DEL-RIO, MICHAEL

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DEL-RIO, Sr., Michael R.

Michael R. Del-Rio Sr., passed away on January 28, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born May 29,1956, in Bangor, Maine. Michael is survived by his caring son, Michael (Jennifer)

Del-Rio Jr.; his siblings, William (Beverly) Del-Rio Jr., Johnny Del-Rio Sr., Debra Cyphers, Kenneth (Minerva) Del-Rio Sr., and Tara Norman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Olive Del-Rio Sr.; his sister-in-law, Jeannie Del-Rio; and his brother-in-law, Merle Cyphers Sr. Michael was an honorable veteran of the United States Army. Services to be scheduled at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.