DEHOFF, RUTH

1 hour ago

DeHOFF, Ruth E.

Age 68, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her residence. Ruth was a Certified Dental Technician. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary DeHoff. Ruth is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Dennis Montgomery, Victoria and Michael Pedrotti, and Carolyn DeHoff; brothers, Lawrence and

Theodore DeHoff; nieces, nephews; and many others relatives and friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Ruth's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

