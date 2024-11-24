DeHaven, Ted Baker



Ted Baker DeHaven, 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his lov-ing family on November 19, 2024. He was born October 17, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Walter and Mary (Baker) DeHaven. Ted enjoyed old cars and sports, especially the Reds and the Bengals. His best times were spent attending his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's extracurricular activities. He was retired from Fulmer Supermarkets, and he was a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 43 years; Barbara (Weeks) DeHaven, four children; Rhonda (Kevin) Powderly, Donna (Dale) Royse, Becky Smith and Dixie (Glen) Davis, six grandchildren; Jen (Drew) Nor-man, Vaughn (Amanda) Rodgers, Chad (James) Royse, Chelsie (Casey) Branam, Kristen Powderly and Katie Powderly, nine great grandchildren; Jonathan, Cayden, Mason, Adaleigh, Hunter, Brycen, Charlee, Ezra and Katie Grace, numerous nieces and nephews and many close and dear friends. He was preceded in death by brothers; Tom, Bill, Dick and Lee DeHaven, sisters; Barb Gorman and Ruth Ann Caplinger and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, November 26, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with Ted's family for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military honors, will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com