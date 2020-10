DeHART, Susan E. Age 56, who lived most of her life in Franklin, OH, passed away Sepember 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Paul E. DeHart, Sr. & Joy J. Roberts DeHart. Survived by brothers, Paul E. (Eddie) DeHart, Jr. (Diane), David. A. DeHart (Leslie), & James M. DeHart (Jeannie) & sister, Jayna L. DeHart Hoppel (Fred), many nieces, nephews & cousins.