DeHART, Brenda Irene



Brenda Irene DeHart, 73, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born January 16, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Robert and Donna Jean Ross. Brenda graduated in 1967 from Northwestern High School. She graduated from cosmetology school, Clark State with an associate degree in nursing and from Franklin University with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She retired from Community Hospital as an ER nurse. She was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Brenda was a beloved mother who is known for her great ability to cook, she was kind and compassionate to all and was faithful to her God. Her grandchildren were the love of her life with whom she spent many happy occasions.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 52 ½ years, Glenn DeHart; her children: Marsha (Tony) Farley and Craig (Neva) DeHart; her grandchildren: Emily and Carter Farley and



Christian, Asher and Isaiah DeHart; her siblings: Debbie (Mike) Fultz and Bob (Adria) Ross and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 12 noon at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 2808 Derr Rd., Springfield with Rev. Clayton Brooks officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service from 11-12pm at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Missionary Baptist Church or a church of your choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



robrue@littletonandrue.com