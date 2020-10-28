DEFAZIO, John

DEFAZIO, Jr., M.D.,



John V.



John V. DeFazio, Jr., M.D., 76, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020. He was born January 18th, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, to John V. DeFazio, Sr. and Louise Ann Antes. He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Michael DeFazio



(Hanna). John is survived by his wife of 54 years Karen Mariana DeFazio and his daughters Christine DeFazio and Angela Schlegel (Michael), grandchildren Isabella Graff and Andrew and Allison Schlegel. He is also survived by six siblings, James (Sherry), Marianne (Bruce), Rita, Nancy, Daniel (Claudia) and Robert (Michele).



John graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1962 where he excelled academically and was class president and co-captain of the Rams football team. John would eventually be inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame. He went to Xavier University on a football scholarship, graduating with honors in 1966. While at Xavier he was also inducted into



Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit Honor Society. He then went to Michigan State University on a research fellowship in developmental biology, gaining a Master's Degree. After working for Johnson and Johnson he decided what he wanted his life work to be and entered Medical School at Wayne State



University in Detroit, Michigan, graduating with Honors. With the majority of his medical school years being on a Navy



scholarship, John and family moved to the Jacksonville,



Florida area where he served at the Naval Air Station. John did a three year Family Practice Residency and three additional "payback" years. Having had Family Practices in Arkansas and in Shelbyville, Kentucky, John and Karen finally settled in Louisville, KY 31 years ago.



When the Mayo Clinic was established in Jacksonville, Florida, John was called asking him to be a part of the venture.



Although very honored, he was very devoted and happy in his Family Practice in Louisville and declined.



John for many years was a "Letter Writer" for the American Academy of Family Physicians, which meant he composed the questions and answers to be on the Board Exams which



physicians take to be a Board Certified Family Physician. He volunteered at a free clinic in west Louisville and also did



gratis teaching at The University of Louisville Medical School.



After retiring from his Family Practice, John took refresher courses in advanced trauma and worked in the emergency room for ten years, mainly in Leitchfield, Kentucky, at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.



Before and after retiring from medicine, John was involved in volunteer work with Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and especially Habitat for Humanity. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed



making beautiful pieces of furniture for his daughters and grandchildren. He was also an avid runner and then cyclist. John's faith, family, medicine and friends-those were his



priorities.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



Donations in his honor may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Alzheimer's Association.

