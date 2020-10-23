DEETS, Sarah Elizabeth



NAPLES, FL, AND DAYTON, OH, Sarah Elizabeth Deets, 102, passed away peacefully and



surrounded by family on October 14, 2020. Sarah was born in North Platte, NE, on November 28, 1917, to John Wesley



and Cora Dell (Castleman) McMichael. She was preceded in death by her beloved



husband of 63 years, Milton L. Deets, in 2008, and her sister, Gertrude Wiser Kaelber.



Sarah attended the State Teachers College of Colorado (currently UNC, Greeley). After the death of her father, she



returned to North Platte to help her mother in the family business, McMichael's Grocery and Market. Sarah graduated in 1943 with a BS from Nebraska State Teachers College, Kearney (currently UNK) and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. In 1944 she began her much loved teaching career. Following WWII, Sarah and Milton were married and immediately set off for Dayton, OH, where Milton continued his Army Air Corps tour at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Sarah



furthered her education with a MS from Wright State University and where she completed her PHD studies. For many years, she was a dedicated elementary teacher in Beavercreek, OH schools. Sarah moved to Naples, FL, in 2013 to be closer to family.



A member of Belmont United Methodist Church since 1952, Sarah also held memberships in Dayton League of Women Voters, Dayton College Women's Club, Dayton Federation of Women's Clubs, Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Assoc., Dark County Steam Thrashers' Assoc., and Daughters of the



American Revolution Naples-on-the-Gulf Chapter. Sarah,



petite and elegant, had boundless strength, energy and



curiosity; loving to travel in all the US states and far-flung countries around the world. She even was riding elephants in Zimbabwe at age 96! Her daily zeal in living, happy



disposition and unfailing kindness made her a delight and



inspiration. She will be sorely missed.



In Dayton, Sarah and Milton joyfully and proudly raised their children: Jean Moran (Christopher Boule'), Naples, FL; Kay (Manuel) Cheek, Orange Park, FL; Douglas (Suzanne) Deets, Murfreesboro, NC. She is also survived by 5 cherished grandchildren: Robynn Douthit, Sybil Fleming, Laura Cheek, Michael Cheek, Benjamin Deets and 11 great-grandchildren.



Sarah will be buried alongside her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. The family will hold a private service. Contributions to her memory may be made to League of Women



Voters of Greater Dayton Area or Avow Hospice, Naples, FL.

