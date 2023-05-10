Decker, Anita

Decker (Hunkeler), Anita



Anita H. Decker, 96, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023. Born December 30, 1926, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Parents were Esther and Julius Hunkeler. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmond (Deck), of 63 years. Survivors are son Rick (wife Lynne), daughter Diana Dunn (husband Jim), and four grandchildren: Celia Dunn of California, Julia Dunn of Utah, Travis Decker of Texas (wife Katlyn and great grandchildren Raelynn, Addilyn, and Lachlan), Dustin Decker of Texas. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard Hunkeler (wife Rosemary) and Lee Hunkeler (wife Dolores) of Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Anita grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, near the shores of Lake Michigan. She had fond memories of swimming, boating, and playing in the lake. Anita graduated from Kenosha High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin, with a major in Occupational Therapy, in 1949. After one year of required clinical training, she passed her exams to become a registered occupational therapist in 1950.



After working two years for the New York City Department of Hospitals, she returned to Wisconsin and worked for the VA Center in Milwaukee, which was during the Korean War. Anita primarily worked with patients who suffered upper extremity disabilities due to trauma or disease. Out of necessity, she developed early assistive devices enabling patients to perform daily functions.



Anita's father immigrated to the United States from Switzerland, so she had longed to travel to Europe and visit family. During an extended vacation in Europe, she met the love of her life, Elmond, who was a field engineer on assignment for RCA. Later, they were married and lived in Frankfurt, Germany. She learned to ski and continued to travel while living in Europe.



They moved to Beavercreek, Ohio, and raised two children. They spent 61 years as active members of the community. Early on, Anita volunteered for the school PTA, was active in the WPAFB officers' wives club, was a member of the Girl Scout service team, worked as a Red Cross Nurse Assistant at Ferguson Junior High School, and was a Cub Scout assistant. In the winter, Anita loved to ski at Sugarcreek Ski Hills and was a member of the KittyHawk Ski Club for many years, taking numerous trips to Europe and the Rocky Mountains. She enjoyed skiing in Utah and Vermont with her grandchildren. Every weekend, you could find her boating and water skiing on the Ohio River, sharing Elmond's passion for the water. As their boating days ended, they started bike riding and were supporters of the Beavercreek and Yellow Springs bike paths.



Anita was a member of the Beavercreek Senior Center. She enjoyed their French classes, holiday parties, and special events. The center was full of supportive friends as Anita took care of her husband in his later years. After 61 years in Beavercreek, they moved close to their daughter and her family in Vermont. Her family asks that if you are so moved, you make a donation to the Association for Fighting Blindness or the Beavercreek Senior Center. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.

