Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1947, in Hamilton the son of the late John and Mary (nee Steinhour) Deck. James retired from Champion International after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the Germantown Masonic Lodge #257, the York Rite Middletown Commandry #71, The Dayton Scottish Rite, The White Shrine, Order of Amaranth, and the Oxford Order of Eastern Star #225. He is also a lifetime member of Amvets and the Fairfield VFW Post #1069. James is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Jenny Lynn Deck; two sisters Doris (the late James) Yeakle of Hamilton and Lois (the late James) Mills of Bradenton, FL. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother John Deck. Visitation will be on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Stahlheber Baptist Church, 1800 Stahlheber Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013 from 10:00AM until the time of the Masonic service, Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony, and Order of Eastern Star Ceremony at 11:45 AM with the funeral immediately following at 12:00PM with Pastor John Wallen officiating. Burial to follow with full Military Honors at Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



