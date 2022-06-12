journal-news logo
X

DeBOE, Rose

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DeBOE, Rose Lucille

80, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:08 p.m. at

Dayspring. She was born on

August 16, 1941, in Cedarville, Ohio, the daughter of Alonzo and Dorine Walker. Rose

enjoyed spending time with her family, watching sports, reading a good novel, gardening, sewing, cooking and

baking. Rose is survived by her daughter, Tamara Parker; granddaughter, Ashley Yancey; her siblings: Bernice Walker, Jean Walker, Martin Walker and Mary Ann Walker-Patrick; and loving nieces, nephews, family and friends who made up the entirety of her world. She is preceded in death by her

parents; her siblings: William Walker, Charlene Walker-Lewis, Lawrence Walker, John Walker, Judith Walker, Kathleen Walker-Smith, Paul Walker, Richard Walker, Thomas Walker and Joann Walker. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CARTER, TYRUS
2
AYRES, SHIRLEY
3
COLLINS, ROGER
4
CLARK, Robert
5
CAHILL, Michael
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top