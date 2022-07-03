DeBERNARDI,



June Marie Kiehna



Age 88 of Montgomery County, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. June was born in Randolph County, Illinois, graduated from Southern Illinois University, and completed a first Master's Degree in June of 1963 and second Master's Degree in 1999 from Wright State University. A tribute to June by Janie Reynolds: If ever there was a person who loved life and learning, it was June DeBernardi. I first heard the term "armchair traveler" from June. When she was not physically flying around the globe, she was watching travel shows and reading esoteric fiction set in esoteric lands! June was a lover of books and as part of her annual Christmas letter, she would list titles she had read for the year. Some years I counted as many as 40 and never less than 30! June's extensive travels (52 countries and all 50 states) caused her to have a world view of just about everything! She was a philosopher, an economist, a sojourner of beauty and truth. June DeBernardi will be missed by all who knew here. The space she adorned in this world can never be replaced. It will always be reserved for the June I knew. She is survived by many cousins including Lawrence "Larry" Kiehna, James "Jim" Kiehna, John "Jack Kiehna, Karen A. Kiehna, Robert "Rob" Kiehna, Melvin Ronald "Ron" Kiehna, Dennis Rand Kiehna, Marc Lynn Kiehna, Carolee June Haas, Judith Ann Hass, as well as many friends in the Dayton area and around the world.



Family will greet friends Wednesday, July 6 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville.


