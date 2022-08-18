DEAVERS, Christine A.



Age 67, of Dayton, passed away on August 16, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1955, to the late Eugene F. and Helen E. Stoker. She will be remembered by: step-daughters, Vendela Robyn and Kellye Dawn, sister-in-law, Deborah A. (Brad) Mills, brother-in-law, Charles (Allyssia) Sagle; grandson, Louis Valenzuella III; niece, Angela Nicole (Daniel) Quigg; nephew, James Derrick (Ashley) Mills; 2-grandnieces: Katarina Eileen Quigg and Gracie Isabella Quigg; special friends, Diane Bunn and Richard Fowlkes; and very her very special friend from Lincoln Park, Jack. A visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen Street, Dayton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to SICSA.

