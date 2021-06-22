DEATON, Sheryl K.



Age 74, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away peacefully on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20 2021, at his residence. He was born February 10, 1947, in



Dayton, OH, to Omer and



Esther Deaton. Sheryl was



married to Lila Fisher of Piqua, OH on January 1, 1972. They were both baptized into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in March of 1973. He had a heart for helping others, and was always willing to help in the church and in the



community. He was preceded in death by his father Omer Deaton; and sister-in-law Linda Deaton. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lila Deaton of West Alexandria; sons Kevin (Leanna) Deaton and Craig (Rhonda) Deaton all of West



Alexandria; grandchildren: Clay, Curt, Kip, Wesley, Layla, and Phoebe; mother Esther Deaton of Eaton; brothers Lloyd



(Karen) Deaton of Eaton, David Deaton of Delphi, IN, Gerald (Bonnie) Deaton of West Milton; sisters Linda (Glen Dale) Knaus of Camden, Barbara (Dennis) Brunk of Lewisburg and Rita Sue Deaton of Camden; and numerous nieces and nephews. It was Sheryl's heart that each one of you would join him in heaven. He had selected these verses as an encouragement to you: Matt 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. Romans 8:1 There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. Romans 8:14-17 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together. Romans 6:22-23 But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life. For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is



eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Lower Twin Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 6715 Quaker Trace Road, Camden, OH 45311. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Lower Twin Church on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the



family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

