DEATON, Paul



MIDDLETOWN, OH – Paul Deaton, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2022. Paul was born on



October 20, 1938, in Hazard, KY. He was the son of Ed and Hettie Deaton (Walker). Paul was a member of Poasttown First Church of God and



enjoyed camping, boating, square dancing, clogging, and ballroom dancing. He was a Marine Corps veteran serving four years for his country. Paul retired from ARMCO Steel and worked for outside contractors for AK Steel. Paul is survived by his wife of 23 years, Virginia "Mitzi" Deaton of Middletown, OH; daughter, Larissa (Steve) Shine of Texarkana, TX; sons, Stephen (Sara) Dunn of Germantown, OH, Jason (Tori) Dunn of Camden, OH, and Paul Dunn of Middletown, OH; sisters, Mary Rose (Buster) Maggard of Hazard, KY, Linda (Linden) Campbell of Viper, KY, Laura (Ray) Hensley, and Emmalou (Bill) Lentz, both of Middletown, OH; grandsons, Steve and Corbin Shine, Zachary (Cassie), Tyler



(Rachel), Trevor, Jarrod, and Trey Dunn; granddaughter, Jordyn (Jason) Simpson, and great granddaughter, Amethyst Simpson. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Charles and Allen Deaton, and sisters, Nora Feltner and



Bonnie Roseberry. Services will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Rd., Middletown, OH 45042, with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until the time of service at 12:00PM at the church. Burial with military honors will



follow at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 9:00-10:00AM. Family prefers memorial contributions be made to the church or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, rather than sending flowers, in memory of Paul. For more information and to view Paul's online obituary, please visit



