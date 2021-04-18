DEATON, Bill A.



Age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for one day. He was born December 6, 1930, in Chavies, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown in 1954. He graduated from Buckhorn High School Class of 1948, in Buckhorn, Kentucky. Bill served in the U. S. Air Force for almost four years during the Korean Conflict, earning the rank of Staff Sargent. Bill was the owner/operator of Floorcraft Floorcovering from 1971 to 1995 when he retired. He was a recreational pilot and aircraft



enthusiast, and enjoyed restoring vintage aircraft and classic cars. Bill was a well-known, loved and respected businessman in the Middletown area. He was a member of the F.& A.M. Jefferson Lodge #90 and the Scottish Rite. Preceding him in death were his parents, S. Brown and Pearl (White) Deaton; his wife, Sylvia Bates Deaton in 2018; and three brothers, Tom, Mickey and George Deaton. He is survived by three children, Deborah (Larry) Stapleton, Staci Deaton (Robert Goodwin), and Aaron (Christy) Deaton; five grandchildren, Jacob (Adria) Stapleton, Heather (Sam) Payne, Kali Goodwin, Luke Deaton and Thomas Deaton; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Brynn, and Billy; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private interment services were at the convenience of the family. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for Bill on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Central Connections Middletown Senior Center, 3907



Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

