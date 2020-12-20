DeANTHONY, Ruby A.



Ruby A. DeAnthony, 78, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Born



August 16, 1942, in Rocky Branch, KY, she was the last surviving of three daughters born to the late Orville and Florence (Stephens) Burton. Ruby worked for many years in the retail clothing industry and later worked for 15 years for General Motors, retiring in 2007. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren. After retiring, she enjoyed and cared for her flower garden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Marie Bales and Effie Westerman.



Ruby is survived by sons Craig W. DeAnthony of Centerville and his longtime companion Ann Katz, and John M. DeAnthony and wife Kimberly of West Virginia; granddaughters Savannah, Sydney, Samantha and Sophia; along with



other family and friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the team members of Hospice of Dayton for their kind and compassionate care of Ruby.



Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens – 3377 US Rt. 35 – West Alexandria, OH. Shortly after the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

