DEAN, Russell

DEAN, Sr., Russell Cass Russell Cass Dean, Sr., age 93, of Centerville, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and formerly of Bellbrook, OH, for many years, passed away September 10, 2020. He was born February 14, 1927, in Weehawken, NJ, to the late Dudley and Mildred (Cass) Dean. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his brother, Dudley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Leonora Dean; children, Russell (Norma) Dean, Jr., Donna Dean, Karen (Mike) Roberts, Gary (Sharon) Dean and Carolyn (John) Steele; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and dear friends. Russell worked and retired as a sales manager with 3M (Consumer Products Company). He worked for a number of years as Sales Manager of JM Woodhull Co. of Dayton. Russell earned his bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication from Wright State at the age of 55. He was a member of his Jr. College Athletic Hall of Fame in three sports in Washington D.C. Russell proudly served his country in the U.S Army. Russell and Leonora were very active in Bellbrook as all their children attended high school there. The family is honoring Russell's wishes to not have a public service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association and/or SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center of the Dayton area, in Russell's memory.


